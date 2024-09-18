Kentucky governor bans use of 'conversion therapy' with executive order

“My faith teaches me that all children are children of God," Beshear said during the signing ceremony at the Kentucky Statehouse. "And where practices are endangering and even harming those children, we must act. The practice of so-called ‘conversion therapy’ hurts our children.”

As Beshear prepared to sign the order, someone shouted his opposition, saying “this is a denial of affirmation therapy.” Activists for mental health and LGBTQ+ rights drowned out the protester with cheers.

The Family Foundation, a socially conservative group based in Kentucky, quickly denounced Beshear's action, saying it tramples on the rights of parents and suppresses religious expression.

“This order, like previous failed legislative efforts, is designed to promote false LGBTQ ideologies and muzzle Christian counselors, therapists and pastors from helping children struggling with sexual orientation or gender identity confusion,” David Walls, the group's executive director, said in a statement.

Anticipating such attacks, Beshear said his action “does not force an ideology on anybody.”

"It simply stops a so-called ‘therapy’ that the medical community says is wrong and hurts our children,” the governor said.

The executive order signed by Beshear bans the practice and makes it illegal to use state or federal funds to provide the therapy on minors. It also gives the state's board of licensure the authority to take action against anyone found to have practiced conversion therapy on minors and gives the board the authority to bring disciplinary action against anyone found in violation of the order.

Such therapy has been discredited and is opposed by, among others, the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association, citing research that shows it leads to increased risk of suicide and depression.

Nearly half the states and the District of Columbia prohibit the use of conversion therapy with minors, Beshear's office said.

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, a Kentucky-based LGBTQ+ advocacy group, praised Beshear for taking bold action to protect Kentucky’s LGBTQ+ youth from what he called the harmful practice of conversion therapy. He said the governor's action sent a clear message to Kentucky’s LGBTQ+ kids and their families: that "you are perfect as you are.”

