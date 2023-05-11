Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown

“He’s won two (Venezuelan) Triple Crowns with similar timeframes, so as far as being prepared and being able to know all the things that Mage needs to check off the list to be able to participate his best for the Preakness, we have that in play and we’re quite comfortable with it,” Restrepo said.

Logistical preparations are already underway to get Mage from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore.

Restrepo said he and the other owners will make the best decision for the lightly raced colt who has so far made only four career starts.

"Every decision that is made on our end, Mage makes that decision for us," he said. “All indications are that Mage is feeling good, doing well on the racetrack.”

Mage won the Derby at odds of 15-1 after a tumultuous 10-day stretch at Churchill Downs during which seven horses died and five were scratched from the $3 million race, leaving a field of 18 to run instead of the usual 20.

Forte, the morning line favorite, was scratched hours before by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarians who had concerns about a bruised right front foot. Barring an unexpected change by Maryland officials, Forte won't be able to run in the Preakness after Kentucky racing officials put him on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list earlier this week.

Fourth-place Derby finisher Disarm is expected to join Mage in the Preakness field.

“Very pleased with how he’s come out of the race,” said trainer Steve Asmussen, who is also planning to saddle Red Route One in the Preakness. “(Disarm has) been back to the track a couple of days now. Will not need much at all from him from a training standpoint. Just want him to continue to be loose and comfortable.”

Brad Cox, who had four horses in the Derby, will not bring any of them back for the Preakness but instead intends to challenge Mage this time with First Mission. Shug McGaughey has his first Preakness horse in a decade in Perform, and Chad Brown is planning to enter Blazing Sevens in the race.

It was not clear if Bob Baffert, who was not allowed to train horses for the Derby in 2022 or '23 because of Medina Spirit's failed drug test but is now cleared to do so in the Preakness, will decide to go for a record-breaking eight victory in the race with National Treasure.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP