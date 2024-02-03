Kentucky assistant Liam Coen agrees to be Buccaneers' offensive coordinator, AP source says

Credit: AP

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
51 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to hire Kentucky assistant coach Liam Coen to be their offensive coordinator, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because a contract hadn't been finalized.

Coen would replace Dave Canales, who left to become Carolina's head coach after one season in Tampa Bay.

Coen, who was the Wildcats’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, spent the 2022 season as the offensive coordinator for the Rams, where Baker Mayfield made four starts.

Mayfield revived his career with Canales and the Buccaneers, leading them to an NFC South title and a playoff win. He's set to become a free agent, and reuniting with Coen increases Tampa Bay's opportunity to re-sign him.

