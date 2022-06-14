Kentucky assistant Goestenkors retires for off-court role

Elzy said a national search will begin immediately to replace the Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, who is expected to stay with the program in an off-court support role.

Goestenkors, who has succeeded on the collegiate, professional and international levels for more than 30 years, arrived in Lexington last season and helped guide Kentucky to its first Southeastern Conference Tournament championship since 1982. She also helped All-American guard Rhyne Howard become the No. 1 overall selection in this spring’s WNBA Draft.