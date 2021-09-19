Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' wins TIFF People's Choice Award

Both “Dune” and “Spencer” didn't make themselves eligible for the People's Choice Award, which required both an in-person screening and availability on the festival digital portal. Normally, festival volunteers dispense ballots to moviegoers on their way out of screenings. This year, because of the pandemic, all voting was done online.

In a presentation broadcast in Canada and streamed online globally, other awards included the platform prize — an award chosen by a jury headed by actor Riz Ahmed — going to Indonesian director Kamila Andini's "Yuni," a coming-of-age drama about a teenage girl approaching the prospect of an arranged marriage.

The festival said the closest competitors to "Belfast" in terms of votes were "The Power of the Dog" (second runner up) and Shasha Nakhai and Rich Williamson's "Scarborough" (first runner up), which follows three children over the course of one school year in the Toronto neighborhood.

The People's Choice award for documentary went to E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin's "The Rescue," a non-fiction account of the 2018 mission to rescue the trapped youth soccer team from Thailand's Tham Luang cave.