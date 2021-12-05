Kennedy Center Honors and its traditions are back once more

The Trumps also scrapped a traditional White House ceremony for the honorees, which Biden is resuming. Presidents usually host a lighthearted gathering with the honorees at the White House before the awards ceremony.

Last year, the pandemic forced organizers to bump the annual December ceremony back to May 2021. Performance tributes to the artists were filmed over several nights and at multiple locations on campus.

This year’s main COVID-related modification was shifting the annual Saturday ceremony, where honorees receive their medallions on rainbow-colored ribbons, to the Library of Congress instead of the State Department.

Sunday’s ceremony, which will be broadcast Dec. 22 by CBS, is the centerpiece of the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary of cultural programming. The center opened in 1971.

Caption 2021 Kennedy Center honoree Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy poses on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Caption 2021 Kennedy Center honoree Motown founder, songwriter, producer, and director Berry Gordy poses on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Credit: Kevin Wolf

Caption 2021 Kennedy Center honoree stage and screen icon Bette Midler poses on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Caption 2021 Kennedy Center honoree stage and screen icon Bette Midler poses on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Credit: Kevin Wolf

Caption 2021 Kennedy Center honoree Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels poses on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Caption 2021 Kennedy Center honoree Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels poses on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Credit: Kevin Wolf

Caption 2021 Kennedy Center honoree singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell poses on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Caption 2021 Kennedy Center honoree singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell poses on the red carpet at the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors at the Library of Congress, on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) Credit: Kevin Wolf Credit: Kevin Wolf