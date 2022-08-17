Kemp's ridley sea turtle nests 1st in 75 years in Louisiana

“There was some high-fiving going on,” he said. They followed those tracks back to a nest they hadn't known about. There, they found two tiny, newly emerged turtles, which they followed back to the beach.

Weigel said aerial surveys found 52 sets of tracks that experts identified as Kemp's ridley, though some were “false crawls” where no nest was made.

"The endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle has returned to nest on the Chandeleur Islands, highlighting the need to protect this sensitive habitat so it can continue to be home to ocean and coastal wildlife in the future,” said Beth Lowell, vice president for the United States of the environmental nonprofit Oceana.

The Louisiana agencies said threatened loggerhead sea turtles also are nesting on the Chandeleurs, which are part of the nation's second-oldest national wildlife refuge, called Breton National Wildlife Refuge.

Loggerhead nests found in 2015 on Grand Isle — roughly 70 miles (112 kilometers) southwest of the Chandeleurs — were the first confirmed sea turtle nests in Louisiana in more than 30 years, according to the statement.

All six sea turtle species found in U.S. waters are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Tens of thousands of Kemp's ridleys, which grow to about 2 feet (0.6 meter) long, once nested in Mexico, but in the 1980s a low of only about 250 did so, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Wednesday's announcement came less than two weeks after officials reported the first sea turtle nest since 2018 on Mississippi's mainland.

That location in Pass Christian Harbor is roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of the Chandeleurs, the easternmost part of Louisiana. The chain has been eaten away by erosion, tropical storms including Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the BP oil spill in 2010.

The two agencies have been closely monitoring the islands since May as part of work to restore the islands using oil spill money.

The discovery of nesting sea turtles will help ensure sea turtle nesting habitat is preserved and improved, officials said.

Most Kemp’s ridley nests are along the western Gulf of Mexico, 95% of them in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to NOAA. “Occasional nesting has been documented in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama,” according to its website about the species.

Juvenile Kemp’s ridleys feed in Louisiana’s estuaries. Many species of sea turtles gather around the Chandeleur Islands, feeding in and around the state’s only marine seagrass meadows, the news release said.

“It is well known that the Chandeleur Islands provide key habitats for a host of important species; however, with the recent discovery of a successful Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatching, the islands’ value to the region has been elevated,” Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet said.

Additional nests may be discovered on the Chandeleur Islands as monitoring continues and hatchlings emerge, the news release said. The nesting season peaks in June and July, and eggs take 50 to 60 days to hatch, it said.

Combined Shape Caption This undated photo provided by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority in August 2022 shows a newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle making its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands. The world’s smallest and most endangered sea turtle is nesting in barrier islands east of New Orleans, La., for the first time in 75 years, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This undated photo provided by the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority in August 2022 shows a newly hatched Kemp's ridley sea turtle making its way out to the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana's Chandeleur Islands. The world’s smallest and most endangered sea turtle is nesting in barrier islands east of New Orleans, La., for the first time in 75 years, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

