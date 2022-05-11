journal-news logo
Kempe scores in OT, Kings lead Oilers 3-2 in playoff series

Los Angeles Kings center Phillip Danault, (24) celebrates his goal with teammate right wing Arthur Kaliyev, left, as Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith looks away during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
9 minutes ago
Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night for a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

Kempe muscled his way past his defender and wrapped a shot around Edmonton goalie Mike Smith to secure the victory.

The result means the Oilers need a win in Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday to stave off elimination.

Kempe also scored and had an assist for the Kings in regulation. Troy Stecher, Andreas Anthansiou and Phillip Danault also scored.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice for Edmonton. Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and Zack Kassian added a goal for the Oilers, who were coming off a 4-0 loss in Game 4 on Sunday.

Jonathan Quick made 24 saves for the Kings. Smith stopped 38 of 43 shots.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou, right, celebrates his goal with teammates right wing Dustin Brown during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (32) and center Phillip Danault, left, look on as Edmonton Oilers right wing Kailer Yamamoto chases the puck during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe, right, chases Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou, right, loses the puck in front of Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith, left, as center Leon Draisaitl looks on during the third period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, left, swats away the puck as Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi tries to deflect it into the net during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux, left, checks Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy, center, checks Edmonton Oilers right wing Jesse Puljujarvi, right, in front of goalie Jonathan Quick during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Los Angeles Kings left wing Brendan Lemieux, left, is checked by Edmonton Oilers defenseman Brett Kulak during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

