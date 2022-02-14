Kemp: Let parents opt kids out of masks through June 2023

The controversy spun out of Republican attacks on likely Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abrams for not wearing a mask when she spoke at a Decatur elementary school earlier this month. Pictures show all the students and faculty at the elementary school wearing masks around Abrams.

Abrams’ campaign initially said she wore a mask to the school and only removed it to be better heard by students watching remotely — and for pictures on the condition that everyone around her kept theirs on. In an interview Tuesday on CNN, Abrams said, “Protocols matter and protecting our kids is the most important thing, and anything that can be perceived as undermining that is a mistake and I apologize.”

Kemp never said Abrams' name Monday, but clearly referenced her several times.

“I’ve been a local control governor working with our school systems to help get kids in the classrooms. I have great respect for that,” Kemp said. “But I also believe that when you have schools out there that have a mask mandate that then allow visitors to come in unmasked, what is the point?”

An Abrams spokesperson didn't immediately reply to an email and text seeking comment.

A survey by the state Department of Public Health earlier this month showed at least 44 of Georgia's 180 school districts then required masks in at least one school, as well as at least 16 independent charter schools.

Kemp had earlier discouraged masks but said he would ultimately leave the decision up to local school districts. That's in keeping with a generally decentralized public education culture in the state.

Georgia last week recorded about 5,800 COVID-19 cases in children ages 5 to 17. That's down sharply from more than 13,000 the week before, but still far above the roughly 1,000 cases in school-age children that Georgia was recording in early November.

FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during the State of the State on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Atlanta. Kemp on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, said he would propose a law that would let parents opt their students out of masks in Georgia school districts that require them for all students to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)