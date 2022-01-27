Kellyanne Conway memoir 'Here's the Deal' coming out May 24

Up to now, Conway's most famous words are likely “alternative facts," her description in 2017 of White House’s Press Secretary Sean Spicer's false contention that the new president had attracted “the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration” — both in person and “around the globe.”

Conway's credibility became an ongoing source of debate over whether she should be booked as a guest on news programs, with NYU professor and media critic Jay Rosen calling her a “fog machine.” In 2019, CNN's Don Lemon said it was “beneath the dignity of this network” to interview her, not long before colleague Dana Bash featured Conway in a segment for her ongoing series “Badass Women of Washington.”

Asked whether Simon & Schuster had fact-checked “Here’s the Deal” — something publishers rarely do, citing time and costs — or could otherwise assure readers of the book’s reliability, a spokesperson responded: “We will let the release speak for itself. We will only add that Kellyanne has worked hard through multiple drafts to provide an accurate portrayal of her life and her time in the White House.”

Simon & Schuster employees have expressed unhappiness with the publisher over reports of Conway’s book deal and over its seven-figure deal with former Vice President Mike Pence. At a company town hall meeting last May, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said it was important to present a range of perspectives, but he did cite some limits. Karp said he opposed releasing a memoir by Trump because he couldn't trust him to provide an honest narrative.