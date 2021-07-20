Kelly Ripa's first book, 'Live Wire,' is coming next year

Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, announced Tuesday that Ripa's essay collection “Live Wire” will come out next year. According to Dey Street, the book will show what “really makes her tick" as she writes about marriage, motherhood and her career in show business, including her work on “All My Children,” on which she and Consuelos both appeared.

“Whether recounting how she and Mark really met, the level of chauvinism she experienced on set, how Jersey Pride follows her wherever she goes, and many, many moments of utter mortification (whence she proves that you cannot, in fact, die of embarrassment) Kelly always tells it like it is. Ms. Ripa takes no prisoners,” the publisher announced.