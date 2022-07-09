Kelly, Cejka share lead at Firestone in Senior Players

Defending champion Steve Stricker (68) and Steven Alker (69) were tied for third at 7 under. Ernie Els (69) was 6 under.

“Only two shots back and a lot of golf left,” Stricker said. “Eighteen holes around here, you can make up ground in a hurry, so that’s kind of what I need to do tomorrow.”

Stricker, the Regions Tradition in May, grew up playing against Kelly in their hometown of Madison, Wisconsin.

“He plays well here,” Stricker said. “This is just like the course he grew up on, just a little bit longer is all. I expect him to play well here. And yeah, he’ll have a challenge tomorrow. There’s a lot of guys behind him.”

Alker is a three-time winner this season and the Charles Schwab Cup points leader. The 51-year-old New Zealander won the Senior PGA Championship in late May in Michigan for his first senior major victory.