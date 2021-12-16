Kellogg's reaches tentative agreement with striking workers

The new agreement will also preserve employees health care benefits.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg’s well-known brands of cereal, including Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks.

The workers have been holding out for more partly because they believe the ongoing worker shortages across the country gave them leverage in the negotiations. And workers have said they deserve raises after keeping the plants running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the strike Kellogg's has been trying to keep its plants operating with salaried employees and outside workers, and the company said late last month that it planned to start hiring permanent replacements for the striking workers.

President Joe Biden sharply criticized Kellogg's for threatening to permanently replace workers, saying that doing that would undermine the collective bargaining process.

At times during the strike, the disagreements between the company and the union have turned bitter. Kellogg's went to court in Omaha in November to secure an order that set guidelines for how workers behaved on the picket line because the company said striking workers were blocking the plant’s entrances and intimidating replacement workers. Union officials denied any improper behavior during the strike and said police never cited workers for causing problems.

Caption FILE - Striking Kellogg's workers stand outside the company's cereal plant in Omaha, Neb., on Dec. 2, 2021. Kellogg's has reached a new tentative agreement on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers that could bring an end to the strike that began Oct. 5. Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees on Sunday, Dec. 19. Last week, the union overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer from the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company. (AP Photo/ Josh Funk, File) Credit: Josh Funk Caption FILE - Striking Kellogg's workers stand outside the company's cereal plant in Omaha, Neb., on Dec. 2, 2021. Kellogg's has reached a new tentative agreement on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, with its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers that could bring an end to the strike that began Oct. 5. Members of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union will vote on the new offer that includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees on Sunday, Dec. 19. Last week, the union overwhelmingly rejected a previous offer from the Battle Creek, Michigan-based company. (AP Photo/ Josh Funk, File) Credit: Josh Funk Credit: Josh Funk

Caption Kirk Peters waves to passing cars as they honk in support of Kellogg's workers on strike along I Street in Omaha, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Kellogg’s workers have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract that would have given them 3% raises, so the strike that began Oct. 5 will continue at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. (Lily Smith/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Lily Smith Caption Kirk Peters waves to passing cars as they honk in support of Kellogg's workers on strike along I Street in Omaha, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Kellogg’s workers have overwhelmingly rejected a new contract that would have given them 3% raises, so the strike that began Oct. 5 will continue at the company’s four U.S. cereal plants. (Lily Smith/Omaha World-Herald via AP) Credit: Lily Smith Credit: Lily Smith

Caption Striking Kellogg's workers stand outside the company's cereal plant in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The company and the union announced a tentative agreement Thursday that could end the strike that began Oct. 5. (AP Photo/ Josh Funk) Credit: Josh Funk Caption Striking Kellogg's workers stand outside the company's cereal plant in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The company and the union announced a tentative agreement Thursday that could end the strike that began Oct. 5. (AP Photo/ Josh Funk) Credit: Josh Funk Credit: Josh Funk