Kelenic, Gilbert headline major roster shuffle for Mariners

To clear space on the roster, Seattle optioned relievers Aaron Fletcher and Wyatt Mills to Tacoma, along with outfielder Taylor Trammell, whose spot is being taken by Kelenic for now. Trammell made his major league debut on opening day, but is batting .157 in 27 games. Manager Scott Servais said Trammell needs more playing time and expects he'll be back with the major league club at some point.

Seattle also transferred left-handed pitcher Nick Margevicius and right-hander Ljay Newsome to the 60-day injured list. Margevicius has been out since April 26 with shoulder issues. Newsome may be headed toward Tommy John surgery.