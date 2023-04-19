KC Current fires Matt Potter hours before game in Houston

Potter was in his second season. He replaced Huw Williams, who along with the Current were named in a joint report by the NWSL and its players' union in December that alleged mistreatment by the coach during the 2021 season.

Potter led the Current to a 10-6-6 record and a fifth-place finish last season, but the club advanced to the NWSL championship game before losing to the Portland Thorns. Potter was a finalist for the league's coach of the year award.