Kazakhstan's Rybakina wins women's Wimbledon title, 1st Slam

Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, when that country offered her funding to support her tennis career. The switch has been a topic of conversation during Wimbledon, because The All England Club barred all players who represent Russia or Belarus from entering the tournament because of the war in Ukraine.

This was the first women’s title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final.