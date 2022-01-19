Kazakh defense minister fired; last Russia-led troops leave

“Having an army at our disposal that showed good results during command post and military exercises, we were unable to use its potential in a critical situation and were forced to resort to outside help,” the president said.

Also on Wednesday, Kazakhstan's parliament backed Tokayev's decision to replace his influential predecessor, Nurstultan Nazarbayev, as head of the National Security Council.

Tokayev announced the former longtime leader's ouster from the council on Jan. 5, shortly after the protests turned violent. The move was seen by many as one of several concessions aimed at mollifying the angry crowds and, at the same time, an attempt to end Nazarbayev's patronage.

Nazarbayev, 81, ran Kazakhstan for 29 years after it gained independence and kept the influential post at the helm of the National Security Council after stepping down as president in 2019.

He hand-picked Tokayev as his successor, and some observers speculated that a rift between the two could have played a role in exacerbating this month's unrest.

After keeping mum for over two weeks, Nazarbayev released a video address on Tuesday in which he denied tensions among Kazakhastan's ruling elites and backed Tokayev's decision to replace him as leader of the National Security Council.

He called himself “a retiree, currently enjoying retirement in the capital of Kazakhstan.”

Caption FILE - A portrait of former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the city hall building after clashes in the central square blocked by Kazakhstan troops and police in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Kazakhstan’s influential former leader has released a short video in which he talked about the violent unrest that engulfed the ex-Soviet nation earlier this month. In it he also rejected reports alleging that he fled the country amid tensions with the current president. The video published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 was the first time Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ran Kazakhstan for 29 years after it gained independence and kept an influential post after stepping down as president, spoke publicly about the protests and the bloodshed they descended into. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File) Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov Caption FILE - A portrait of former Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the city hall building after clashes in the central square blocked by Kazakhstan troops and police in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Kazakhstan’s influential former leader has released a short video in which he talked about the violent unrest that engulfed the ex-Soviet nation earlier this month. In it he also rejected reports alleging that he fled the country amid tensions with the current president. The video published Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 was the first time Nursultan Nazarbayev, who ran Kazakhstan for 29 years after it gained independence and kept an influential post after stepping down as president, spoke publicly about the protests and the bloodshed they descended into. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov, File) Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov Credit: Vasily Krestyaninov