Kayleigh McEnany signs on as Fox News contributor

She said Tuesday that her biggest regret at the White House was not being able to hold a briefing outlining all the accomplishments of the Trump administration.

“But after Jan. 6, it just was not tenable,” she said.

She said that “everyone in the administration was horrified” by the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, led by a mob of Trump supporters, but she insisted that it did not represent the former president's backers.

Asked if she believed Trump bore any responsibility for the riot, she said, “No, I don't.”

Trump was impeached by the House on a charge of incitement of insurrection over the insurrection but acquitted by the House. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell voted to acquit Trump, citing the fact that the former president was out of office by the time the Senate trial began, but McConnell said Trump was "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the riot.