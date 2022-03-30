Katy Perry to narrate authorized Elizabeth Taylor podcast

The podcast will also discuss how Taylor used her celebrity to call attention to HIV/AIDS and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and include rare stories from people who knew her best.

In a statement, Perry says of Taylor, “like most people, I was attracted to her glamour... I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving – all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way.”