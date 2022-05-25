Katie Britt, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate runoff

"This Senate runoff is a battle for the soul of the Republican Party. It’s a battle to advance the United States of America,” Brooks said

Trump had initially endorsed Brooks but rescinded that backing in March, citing unhappiness with Brooks’ performance and accusing the conservative congressman of going “woke” for suggesting it was time to move on from Trump’s false claims of 2020 election fraud.

In east Montgomery, Jack Graham, 71, voted for Britt on Tuesday.

“It’s time to let the young people take over. Let’s see what she can do. I think she’s smart. She’s level-headed. She has a good background. She’s got good experience,” Graham said.

Shelby, one of the Senate’s most senior members, announced last year that he would not seek reelection in 2022, igniting the messy GOP primary at a time when the national Republican Party is trying to chart a direction after Trump’s departure.

Outside groups pumped more than $20 million into the Alabama race, and Brooks benefited after Durant faced a series of ads, including one from a political action committee, that portrayed the former prisoner of war as opposing gun rights.

Durant said the ad was “patently false" and urged supporters to back candidates who want to go to Washington to do something different.

“You can’t stand here and complain about what’s going on in Washington, D.C., and then go cast your vote for somebody who’s part of the establishment," Durant said in his concession speech.

The Republican nominee will face the Rev. Will Boyd, a minister and engineer from Hoover, who defeated two opponents in Tuesday's primary. Boyd was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2018 but lost to Republican Will Ainsworth.

Caption Mo Brooks speaks to supporters at his watch party for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator of Alabama at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Mo Brooks speaks to supporters at his watch party for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senator of Alabama at the Huntsville Botanical Gardens, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Caption Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters during her watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters with her family by her side during her watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt talks to supporters with her family by her side during her watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Mike Durant visits with supporters at his watch party as the count continues for Republican nomination for US Senator of Alabama at the Stovehouse Event Center (The Belle Room), Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt Caption Mike Durant visits with supporters at his watch party as the count continues for Republican nomination for US Senator of Alabama at the Stovehouse Event Center (The Belle Room), Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Huntsville, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

