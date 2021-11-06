Kasatkina gives Russia 1-0 lead in BJK Cup final

“I think the beginning was very important, we were both nervous but I managed little bit better the nerves,” Kasatkina said.

It was the second victory for the Russian in the tournament after beating Canada’s Carol Zhao in the group stage to improve her record in the competition to 5-1 while Teichmann recorded her first loss after three wins.

“An amazing feeling," Kasatkina said. "I won the first match (in the group stage), now I play in the final and I'm happy I've brought this very important point to my team.”

Russia reached its first final since 2015 in the competition they won in 2004, 2005, 2007 and 2008.

The Swiss reached their first final since finishing runner-up in 1998, their only final appearance

The 12 teams in the finals were divided into four groups of three teams. Only the group winners advanced to Friday’s semifinals.

Russia dominated Group A in the tournament after victories over defending champion France and Canada before eliminating the United States in the semifinal.

The U.S. is the most successful nation in the competition with 18 trophies.

Switzerland advanced to the semis from Group D, considered the toughest in the tournament, defeating both the Czech Republic and Germany on the way.

In the semis, the Swiss swept Australia 2-0, winning both singles matches.

Caption Russia's Daria Kasatkina celebrates after defeating Jil Teichmann during their Billie Jean King Cup final tennis match in Prague, Czech Republic, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

