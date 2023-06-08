Karolina Muchova beats Aryna Sabalenka at the French Open to reach her first Grand Slam final

Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in January, was a point from winning the topsy-turvy semifinal at 5-2 in the third set but then collapsed, dropping 20 of 24 points down the stretch.

Muchova, a 26-year-old from the Czech Republic, has always found that her game worked best in faster conditions: Her best previous showing at a major was a semifinal run at the 2021 Australian Open on hard courts, her lone WTA title came on a hard court, and she never made it past the third round on the red clay at Roland Garros until now.