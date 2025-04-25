Kaprizov scores 2 power-play goals to help the Wild beat Vegas 5-2 for a 2-1 series lead

Filip Gustavsson's glove stayed sharp in the net on a 30-save night for the Wild, who carried the momentum of their 5-2 road victory in Game 2 into the raucous Xcel Energy Center and kept it going throughout the night.

Game 4 is in Minnesota on Saturday.

Boldy and Kaprizov share the NHL lead with four goals this postseason. They've combined for 13 points. Nobody on the first line for the Golden Knights — Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone — has yet to even record a point.

Alex Pietrangelo scored on a long slap shot in the first period for Vegas after Minnesota took an early 2-0 lead, but Reilly Smith's short-handed goal with 8:26 remaining was the only other puck that got past Gustavsson.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

