Kaprizov scores 2 power-play goals to help the Wild beat Vegas 5-2 for a 2-1 series lead

Kirill Kaprizov had two power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series
By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two power-play goals and the Minnesota Wild beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Matt Boldy scored for the third straight game, Marco Rossi had his first career postseason goal and Marcus Foligno added an empty-netter.

Filip Gustavsson's glove stayed sharp in the net on a 30-save night for the Wild, who carried the momentum of their 5-2 road victory in Game 2 into the raucous Xcel Energy Center and kept it going throughout the night.

Game 4 is in Minnesota on Saturday.

Boldy and Kaprizov share the NHL lead with four goals this postseason. They've combined for 13 points. Nobody on the first line for the Golden Knights — Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel and Mark Stone — has yet to even record a point.

Alex Pietrangelo scored on a long slap shot in the first period for Vegas after Minnesota took an early 2-0 lead, but Reilly Smith's short-handed goal with 8:26 remaining was the only other puck that got past Gustavsson.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

