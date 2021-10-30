Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing

“The war at hand is the well-being of our nation, the soul of our nation,” Republican state Sen. Mark Steffen, a Hutchinson anesthesiologist and pain-management doctor who's promoted discredited COVID-19 conspiracy theories and dubious treatments, said at the start of Saturday's hearing.

Republican activists and consultants across the country contend that opposition to vaccine mandates could create a movement akin to the tea party movement.

Participants in the Statehouse rally brought Gadsden flags — which say show a coiled snake and say, “Don't tread on me.” Speakers urged attendees to vote for candidates who oppose vaccine and mask mandates in Tuesday's local school board elections.

“If we do not consent, we cannot be governed,” state Rep. Pat Proctor, a Leavenworth Republican, told the crowd.

Other speakers included former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a polarizing conservative and vocal ally of former President Donald Trump who is running for Kansas attorney general next year. A former law professor, Kobach said he would testify at the committee hearing as an expert on the U.S. Constitution.

“This is an organic grassroots uprising of the people,” he said.

The legislative committee, which is supposed to recommend steps for the Legislature to take, opened hearings Friday, and almost everyone testifying so far has strongly opposed vaccine mandates, with some repeating misinformation about vaccine safety.

On Friday, the president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers' Wichita district compared the mandates to the Holocaust that killed million of Jews during World War II, and a committee member, Republican Rep. Brenda Landwehr, of Wichita, appeared to agree with the comparison.

___

Caption Kansas state Rep. Pat Proctor, R-Leavenworth, speaks during a rally of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates outside the Kansas Statehouse, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. Republican lawmakers are looking for ways to resist the mandates. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna Credit: John Hanna

Caption Several hundred people who oppose President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandates rally outside the Kansas Statehouse, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. They've been encouraged by Republican legislators who believe the mandates will spur higher turnout among conservative voters. (AP Photo/John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna Credit: John Hanna