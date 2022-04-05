journal-news logo
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) shoots against Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Nation & World
By EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Kansas finished off the biggest comeback in national championship history Saturday night, getting a big game from David McCormack, crucial shots from Remy Martin and surviving a tying 3-pointer by Caleb Love that missed everything at the buzzer for a 72-69 victory in the Superdome

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas brought its fourth NCAA title back home Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

It was the biggest comeback in title game history, surpassing Kentucky's 10-point rally to beat Utah in 1998.

David McCormack scored the go-ahead bucket from close range with 1:21 left, then another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three. North Carolina missed its final four shots, including Caleb Love’s desperation 3 at the buzzer. His heave barely grazed rim after officials ruled that Kansas guard DaJuan Harris Jr., stepped out on an inbounds pass with 4.3 seconds left.

The Tar Heels went scoreless over the final 1:41.

After McCormick’s go-ahead bucket, Love’s shot got blocked but North Carolina got an offensive rebound and fed to Armando Bacot under the bucket. But the big man lost his footing and turned it over, then limped off the court, unable to return.

That put Brady Manek, not as good a defender, on McCormack, and the Kansas big man backed in Manek for the shot that put the Jayhawks ahead by three.

McCormack and Jalen Wilson led KU with 15 points each. Christian Braun scored 10 of his 12 in the second half and transfer Remy Walker had 11 of his 14 over the final 20 minutes, as the Jayhawks turned what looked like a lost cause into one of the sweetest wins ever.

Carolina had scored 16 straight points late in the first half to open a 40-25 advantage at the break, but top-seeded KU (34-6) went on a 31-10 run over the opening 10 minutes of the second to take a six-point lead and set up a fantastic finish.

Bacot had 15 points and 15 rebounds to become the first player to record double-doubles in all six tournament games. He finished the season with 31 double-doubles, but it was not enough. Carolina was trying to join 1985 Villanova as only the second 8 seed to win March Madness.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Kansas forward David McCormack vies for a loose ball with North Carolina guard R.J. Davis during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, right, shoots against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

North Carolina forward Brady Manek celebrates after scoring against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis drives to the basket past Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Carolina forward Brady Manek, left and guard Caleb Love battle Kansas guard Christian Braun for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot shoots over Kansas forward Jalen Wilson during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

North Carolina guard Puff Johnson celebrates after scoring against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) heads to the rim against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot celebrates after scoring against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, left, and Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, right, vie for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, center, vies for the ball with North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, left, and guard Leaky Black during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) vie for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) celebrates his three-point shot against North Carolina during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson vies for the ball between North Carolina guard R.J. Davis, left, and forward Brady Manek during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kansas' Christian Braun (2) Mitch Lightfoot (44) defend against a shot by North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

