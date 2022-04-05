Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title

That put Brady Manek, not as good a defender, on McCormack, and the Kansas big man backed in Manek for the shot that put the Jayhawks ahead by three.

McCormack and Jalen Wilson led KU with 15 points each. Christian Braun scored 10 of his 12 in the second half and transfer Remy Walker had 11 of his 14 over the final 20 minutes, as the Jayhawks turned what looked like a lost cause into one of the sweetest wins ever.

Carolina had scored 16 straight points late in the first half to open a 40-25 advantage at the break, but top-seeded KU (34-6) went on a 31-10 run over the opening 10 minutes of the second to take a six-point lead and set up a fantastic finish.

Bacot had 15 points and 15 rebounds to become the first player to record double-doubles in all six tournament games. He finished the season with 31 double-doubles, but it was not enough. Carolina was trying to join 1985 Villanova as only the second 8 seed to win March Madness.

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack vies for a loose ball with North Carolina guard R.J. Davis during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) shoots against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, right, shoots against Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption North Carolina forward Brady Manek celebrates after scoring against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption North Carolina guard R.J. Davis drives to the basket past Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption North Carolina forward Brady Manek, left and guard Caleb Love battle Kansas guard Christian Braun for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption North Carolina forward Armando Bacot shoots over Kansas forward Jalen Wilson during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption North Carolina guard Puff Johnson celebrates after scoring against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Kansas forward David McCormack (33) heads to the rim against North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption North Carolina forward Armando Bacot celebrates after scoring against Kansas during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, left, and Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot, right, vie for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson

Caption Kansas forward Jalen Wilson, center, vies for the ball with North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, left, and guard Leaky Black during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji shoots over North Carolina guard Leaky Black during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip

Caption Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) vie for a rebound during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) celebrates his three-point shot against North Carolina during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Caption Kansas forward Jalen Wilson vies for the ball between North Carolina guard R.J. Davis, left, and forward Brady Manek during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) Credit: David J. Phillip