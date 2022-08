Kansas' top election official defeats conspiracy promoter

The Kansas race was one of three races for secretary of state Tuesday in which primary voters were deciding whether to elevate election skeptics. Arizona’s Republican primary features two candidates who repeat Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Voters in Washington state were choosing from a mix of Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated candidates in that state’s top-two primary.

The GOP primary elections for secretary of state are the latest this year to feature candidates who doubt the security of their states' elections despite the lack of evidence of any problems widespread enough to change the results. Republican voters elsewhere have split on sending those candidates to the November ballot.

A secretary of state primary in Washington includes several Republican and unaffiliated candidates, including one who has made voter fraud claims without evidence. Washington state has a primary system in which the top two vote-getters make it to the general election regardless of party affiliation.

The Democratic candidates in all three states reject the premise of a stolen 2020 presidential election and warn that victories in November by any of those who promote conspiracies would endanger free and fair elections. In all three states, the secretary of state is the top election official.

In Arizona, a major battleground for president and the U.S. Senate, two of the four GOP candidates contend the election was stolen from Trump and plan to push major changes if they win the primary and the November general election.

They include state Rep. Mark Finchem, who attended Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, rally that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. He tried this year to get the Republican-controlled Legislature to notify Congress that Arizona wanted to decertify Democrat Joe Biden's election win.

The other Republican backing Trump's claims also is a member of the Arizona House. Rep. Shawnna Bolick introduced a bill last year that would allow a simple majority of the Legislature to overturn presidential election results. Republicans control the Legislature in Arizona.

Two other Republican candidates are on Arizona's ballot: state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who acknowledges Biden's victory but has worked for a decade to tighten election laws, and businessman Beau Lane, who is backed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

Finchem is endorsed by Trump and said in a recent interview that worries about the effect of his potential victory on free and fair elections are unfounded. He said he will just enforce laws as written.

“I think it’s interesting that there are people, particularly Democrats out there, claiming, ’Oh, he’s going to ruin the system. He’s going to do this, he’s a threat to democracy,'” Finchem said. Still, he contends tens of thousands of fake ballots led to Biden's win, a claim for which there is no credible evidence.

Two Democrats, House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding and former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, are seeking their party's nomination.

Washington state’s top-two primary featured the incumbent, Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, who easily advanced to the general election. He was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee last November and hopes to retain his seat for the remaining two years of former Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman’s four-year term.

Also on the primary ballot were several Republican and unaffiliated challengers, including Tamborine Borrelli, an “America First” candidate who was fined by the state Supreme Court earlier this summer for making meritless claims alleging widespread voter fraud. Borrelli was lagging far behind other candidates Tuesday night.

There was a tight race for the second slot on the November ballot between Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, running as an independent, and several Republicans.

Under Washington’s primary system, the top two vote-getters advance to the general election, regardless of party. Results could take days to tally because it’s an all-mail election.

___

Associated Press writers John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, and Rachel La Corte in Olympia, Washington, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP for full coverage of the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Trump loyalists support his false claims that he won the election, not that he lost the election.

Combined Shape Caption In this Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 file photograph, Shawnna Bolick, a Republican running for Secretary of State for Arizona, speaks at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption In this Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 file photograph, Shawnna Bolick, a Republican running for Secretary of State for Arizona, speaks at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Then-Arizona state Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, smiles during a legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix, Jan. 31, 2017. Ugenti-Rita is running for Arizona secretary of state. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File) Credit: Bob Christie Credit: Bob Christie Combined Shape Caption FILE - Then-Arizona state Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, smiles during a legislative session at the Capitol in Phoenix, Jan. 31, 2017. Ugenti-Rita is running for Arizona secretary of state. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File) Credit: Bob Christie Credit: Bob Christie

Combined Shape Caption Beau Lane, a Republican running for Arizona Secretary of State, poses for a photograph Friday, July 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Beau Lane, a Republican running for Arizona Secretary of State, poses for a photograph Friday, July 29, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions during an interview in his office in Topeka, Ka., July 20, 2022. Schwab is a conservative former Kansas House member who has defended the use of ballot drop boxes that former President Donald Trump and other Republicans say are prone to misuse, even though there is no widespread evidence of that. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File) Credit: John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna) Combined Shape Caption FILE - Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab answers questions during an interview in his office in Topeka, Ka., July 20, 2022. Schwab is a conservative former Kansas House member who has defended the use of ballot drop boxes that former President Donald Trump and other Republicans say are prone to misuse, even though there is no widespread evidence of that. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File) Credit: John Hanna) Credit: John Hanna)

Combined Shape Caption Reginald Bolding, a Democratic candidate running for Secretary of State for Arizona, sits on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives at the Capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin Combined Shape Caption Reginald Bolding, a Democratic candidate running for Secretary of State for Arizona, sits on the floor of the Arizona House of Representatives at the Capitol Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin