Kansas State knocks off No. 4 Kansas 75-70 in overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Tylor Perry scored eight of his 26 points in overtime and Kansas State beat No. 4 Kansas 75-70 on Monday night in the 300th matchup of their heated rivalry.

Perry’s 3-pointer with 1:54 left gave the Wildcats a 70-66 lead. Hunter Dickinson's basket trimmed it to 70-68, but Perry’s two free throws extended the margin back to four.