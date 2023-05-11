Kansas officials to consider legal settlement with business over COVID-19 restrictions

State officials did not disclose details of the settlement ahead of Kelly's meeting with top lawmakers, and state Attorney General Kris Kobach's office did not immediately respond to an email requesting details. Ryan Kriegshauser, an attorney representing Floyd and his business, said he couldn't discuss details of the settlement before the meeting.

Kobach, a Republican, was elected attorney general last year but served as secretary of state, Kansas' top elections official, from 2011 to 2019, and Kriegshauser worked for him as an attorney and policy deputy in 2011-12. Lawyers outside the attorney general's office have handled the state's defense in the lawsuit.

The Kansas meeting came the same day as the formal end of the U.S. national public health emergency for COVID-19. In Kansas, Republican legislative leaders forced an end to a state of emergency in June 2021, about three months earlier than Kelly wanted. The Legislature also whittled away at the power of the governor and local officials to close or restrict businesses or impose mask mandates during pandemics.

The state health department reported 485 new cases and 18 new deaths in the seven days ending Wednesday, an average of 69 new cases a day. The state has reported nearly 946,000 cases and more than 10,200 deaths since its first reported case in early March 2020 — one case for every three residents and one death for every 287 residents.

The lawsuit was put on hold by the judge in 2021 so that Kriegshauser could urge Kansas lawmakers to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to compensate small businesses for their financial losses during the pandemic. Republican lawmakers approved a plan that could have set aside tens of millions of dollars, but Kelly vetoed it, arguing that the "well-intentioned" measure violated a national coronavirus relief law.

In 2022, Kelly and lawmakers agreed on providing up to $50 million worth of refunds on the local property taxes paid by retail “storefront” businesses shut down or restricted during the pandemic. But critics have said the process of getting the aid is difficult and a $5,000 cap discourages businesses from applying.

