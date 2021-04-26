Kansas City Southern in talks on dueling rail takeover bids

“We fully support the board of KCS in reviewing CN's offer,” Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel said. “We are confident through this process that they will recognize this unsolicited bid is fraught with challenges, uncertainties and regulatory risks that are not present in the seamless, pro-competitive and pro-service CP-KCS combination.”

Canadian Pacific has said combining Kansas City Southern and Canadian National would hurt competition because both those companies have rail lines that compete for business between the Midwest and the Gulf Coast. Canadian Pacific’s network connects to Kansas City Southern near its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, but those two railroads don’t overlap elsewhere.

Creel has said Canadian Pacific doesn't plan to increase its offer for Kansas City Southern at this point because he believes its offer is more likely to be approved by regulators.

But Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Bascome Majors said he believes Canadian Pacific will have to boost its offer to win the merger battle with CN.

Ruest told investors Monday he is sure Canadian National can address any competitive concerns related to its offer, and he believes the merger would actually create new options for shippers.

“We are fully committed to this transaction and confident in our ability to achieve all necessary regulatory approval,” Ruest said. “Overall, we have a better bid, we are a better partner, better railway and the best solution for KCS and the North American economy.”

U.S. regulators haven't approved any major railroad mergers since the 1990s, and officials have said that generally any deal involving one of the six largest railroads must enhance competition and serve the public interest. The Surface Transportation Board has also said it would consider whether any deal would destabilize the industry and prompt additional mergers.