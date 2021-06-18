Kane struggles as England held 0-0 by Scotland at Euro 2020

At 27, Kane was the oldest outfield player in an England side with an average age of 25 years, 31 days — the youngest ever fielded by the nation at a major tournament.

Both teams had chances to score in the rain at Wembley.

England defender John Stones hit the post with a header in the 11th minute, and Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes had a shot cleared off the line by Reece James in the 63rd.

For England, qualification for the round of 16 isn’t in serious jeopardy with the top two teams from each of the six groups guaranteed of advancing, along with the four best third-place teams.

England has four points, the same as the Czech Republic. The Czechs will be the next visitors to Wembley on Tuesday, while Scotland will face Croatia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

England's John Stones, top, and Scotland's Lyndon Dykes jump for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, at Wembley stadium, in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP) Credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga Credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga

England's Phil Foden, left, and Scotland's Grant Hanley challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

England's John Stones heads the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

Scotland's Andrew Robertson, right, tries to stop England's Phil Foden during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, at Wembley stadium, in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. (Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via AP) Credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga Credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga