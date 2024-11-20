Kam Jones gets triple-double as No. 15 Marquette trounces No. 6 Purdue 76-58

Marquette's Kam Jones tries to get pants Purdue's Gicarri Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Marquette's Kam Jones tries to get pants Purdue's Gicarri Harris during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
19 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kam Jones had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 15 Marquette defeated No. 6 Purdue 76-58 on Tuesday night to snap the Boilermakers’ 39-game regular-season nonconference winning streak.

Purdue (4-1) hadn’t lost a regular-season nonconference game since falling 58-54 at Miami on Dec. 8, 2020, compiling the fourth-longest such streak in NCAA history. The record is held by Syracuse, which won 52 straight nonconference regular-season games from Dec. 17, 2008, through Dec. 17, 2012.

Jones’ triple-double was the third in school history and first since Dwyane Wade had 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists when Marquette beat Kentucky 83-69 in a 2003 regional final to earn its most recent Final Four appearance.

Marquette’s only other triple-double came from Tony Miller against Wisconsin on Dec. 31, 1994.

Stevie Mitchell scored a career-high 21 points for Marquette (5-0). Chase Ross had 12 and Ben Gold added 11.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 16 points, Fletcher Loyer 13 and Braden Smith 11 for Purdue.

Takeaways

Purdue: The string of nonconference regular-season wins wasn't the only Purdue streak to get snapped. The Boilermakers also had won an NCAA-best 25 straight November games.

Marquette: Jones has been a productive scorer much of his career, but Tuesday's game showed how much he has developed as an all-around player. His 13 rebounds and 10 assists were both career highs.

Key moment

Purdue trailed 55-49 with eight minutes left before David Joplin scored four points during an 8-0 run for Marquette that made it a 14-point game with 4:51 remaining. The spurt culminated with Ross getting a steal and passing to Mitchell for a layup.

Key stats

After committing just three turnovers Friday in an 87-78 victory over then-No. 2 Alabama, Purdue had 15 on Tuesday.

Up next

Both teams next play Saturday, with Purdue hosting Marshall while Marquette faces Georgia at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

Marquette's Damarius Owens reacts after making a shot and being fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Marquette's Chase Ross shoots past Purdue's Caleb Furst during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Marquette's Caedin Hamilton drives between Purdue's Myles Colvin and Raleigh Burgess during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Marquette's David Joplin tries to get past Purdue's Camden Heide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

