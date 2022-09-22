Kahleah Copper's FIBA diary: Motivations, hopes for tourney

Once in Sydney we started practice and there was a quick turnaround to learn plays. There wasn't much time, but you figure things out. As a pro, you have to. Fast forward to this week when I'm waiting to go into the room for my five-minute meeting to see whether I'll be on the World Cup roster.

I admit I was anxious and a feeling a little bit nervous. After all, this is the big time. I remembered what happened last year when I didn't make it, but I went into this meeting with my head up and prayed for the best.

There was immediate relief and a feeling of gratefulness and reward when they told me I made the team and that now I'm part of the U.S. roster that's competing for the World Cup.

Now it's time to focus on trying to win a gold medal. I like Cheryl (Reeve). She's a competitor — which is no surprise since she's a Virgo. She's a winner and wants to do whatever it takes to win.

There's 12 great players on this team and everyone's working hard, doing what they are supposed to do. You know that there other greats waiting to come in after you.

___

Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper is playing on her first World Cup team for the U.S. and is periodically checking in from Sydney.