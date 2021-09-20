K-pop stars BTS dip into global diplomacy at UN gathering

But it wasn't all about U.N. goals. The group also unveiled a new music video for its current hit single “Permission to Dance,” which was filmed at U.N. Headquarters in New York. The singers crooned, “Don’t need to talk the talk, just walk the walk,” while dancing their way from the General Assembly hall to the garden overlooking the East River.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has garnered global recognition for its self-produced music and activism, which also includes publicly calling out anti-Asian racism. The band topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart three times in 2020, and was nominated for prominent music awards like Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

Monday's speech marked the group's second appearance at the U.N. The band took part in an event in 2018, when RM spoke about its work with UNICEF.

Caption Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS appear at the Sustainable Development Goals meeting during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, at the United Nations Headquarters on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (John Angelillo/Pool via AP) Credit: John Angelillo Credit: John Angelillo

