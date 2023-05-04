Justin Verlander gives up 2 HRs in Tigers' 2-0 win over Mets

Jeff Brigham, Dominic Leone and Drew Smith combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief, but the slumping Mets could not take advantage of their good pitching.

New York has lost nine of its last 11 games.

Detroit has won three straight and is three games above .500 since starting the season 2-9.

UP NEXT

The Tigers start a six-game road trip Friday night at St. Louis where Detroit LHP Matthew Boyd (1-2) and Cardinals LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4) are the probable pitchers.

The Mets return home to face Colorado on Friday night when New York will hope RHP Kodai Senga (3-1) can snap its slump against Rockies RHP Antonio Senzatela (0-0).

