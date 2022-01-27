Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo lead iHeartRadio nominations

Hamburger icon
FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. Bieber leads the iHeartRadio Music Award nominations. The awards show will air from Los Angeles on March 22. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

By KRISTIN M. HALL, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
Justin Bieber had a peachy 2021, and he leads the iHeartRadio Music Award field with nine nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — It's been a peach of a past year for Justin Bieber, who leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards with nine nominations thanks to his two major collaborative hits of 2021, “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and “Stay” with The Kid LAROI.

Breakout star Olivia Rodrigo has eight nominations for singles from her debut “drivers license," while Doja Cat and Giveon have seven nominations for the awards show that will air from Los Angeles on March 22.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most played artists of the year on their stations and app, and fans can vote in several categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song and Best Music Video.

Both of Bieber's songs are nominated for song of the year, up against songs from Rodrigo, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and Doja Cat featuring SZA.

Rodrigo is nominated for female artist of the year, alongside Grande, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift. Doja Cat has two songs in the best collaboration category for “Kiss Me More” with SZA and for “Best Friend” with Saweetie.

Giveon, Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, Maneksin and Tate McRae are all nominated for best new pop artist.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be aired on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium and aired on iHeartRadio stations and the app.

Online: https://www.iheart.com/music-awards/

