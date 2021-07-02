Justices turn away florist who refused same-sex wedding job

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch said they would have agreed to hear the case and review the decision. Four justices are needed for the court to take a case.

In 2018 the high court ordered Washington state courts to take a new look at the case involving florist Barronelle Stutzman and her Arlene's Flowers business. That followed the justices' decision in a different case involving a Colorado baker who declined to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.