Justices to weigh if trafficking defense applies to homicide

A state appellate court reversed Wilk in June, finding that immunity applies to any offense that results directly from being trafficked. That prompted the state Justice Department attorneys to ask the state Supreme Court to take the case; they say the shooting wasn't a result of being trafficked because it was premeditated.

The justices were set to hear arguments in the case Tuesday and issue a ruling at a later date.

Almost 40 states have passed laws over the last decade that provide sex trafficking victims at least some criminal immunity, according to Legal Action of Wisconsin, which provides legal assistance for the poor. Kizer's case could set a precedent for how far that immunity extends.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Kizer discussed her case in an interview from jail with The Washington Post that was published in late 2019.

More than a dozen anti-violence groups from around the country have filed briefs supporting Kizer. They contend that trafficking victims often feel trapped and may feel they have to take matters into their own hands to escape their traffickers.

