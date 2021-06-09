Justices to decide if charge fits Minneapolis police killing

The statute defines third-degree murder a “an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.” The high court is being asked to decide whether “dangerous to others” must be read as plural, or if the fatal act can be directed at a single, specific person.

Prosecutors wrote in their brief that over 40 states have some form of “depraved mind” or “depraved indifference” homicide statute, but “only a handful" require a defendant to endanger more than one person for prosecutors to get a conviction.

Defense attorneys wrote in their brief that the “particular-person exclusion" that they say was eliminated by the Court of Appeals serves an important public policy function because it helps draw a distinction between the varying degrees of murder and other forms of homicide charges, such as manslaughter, which carry different penalties.

If the high court void's Noor's third-degree murder conviction, it could still affirm his conviction for second-degree manslaughter, but it carries a recommended sentence of just 4 years under the state's sentencing guidelines.