Justices OK overtime pay for $200,000-a-year oil rig worker

By a 6-3 vote, the justices sided with Michael Hewitt, who was a "tool-pusher" supervising 12 to 14 workers on an offshore oil rig. Hewitt was paid a minimum of $963 for any day he worked as part of an unusual schedule on the oil rig.

Between 2014 and 2017, Hewitt was paid more than $200,000 a year from his employer, Helix Energy Solutions Group. But Hewitt earned no overtime, even when he worked more than 80 hours a week, as sometimes happened.