Justice Thomas misses Supreme Court session Monday with no explanation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was absent from the court Monday with no explanation.
Thomas, 75, also was not participating remotely in arguments, as justices sometimes do when they are ill or otherwise can't be there in person.
Chief Justice John Roberts announced Thomas' absence, saying that his colleague would still participate in the day's cases, based on the briefs and transcripts of the arguments. The court sometimes, but not always, says when a justice is out sick.
Thomas was hospitalized two years ago with an infection, causing him to miss several court sessions. He took part in the cases then, too.
He is the longest serving of the current justices, joining the Supreme Court in 1991.
In Other News
1
Switzerland's Hug recovers from crash to win 7th men's wheelchair race...
2
The Latest | Trump arrives at court in New York for the start of jury...
3
Trump arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his historic...
4
Retail sales surge 0.7% in March as Americans seem unfazed by higher...
5
Vegas, US tour and more signings: Wrexham has plenty of fun and work...