Justice Dept. seeks to put Trump deposition on hold in case of FBI agent fired over text messages

But when it comes to deposing a current or former high-level government official in a civil matter, the Justice Department notes, a party must show there are “extraordinary circumstances" for the interview.

“These circumstances do not rise to the ‘extraordinary circumstances’ necessary to authorize the deposition of a current or former high-ranking government official, much less a former President,” the Justice Department wrote.

He sued the following year, saying the FBI had caved to "unrelenting pressure" from Trump when it fired him and that he was unfairly terminated for expressing his political opinions.

Strzok's lawyers have said they want to question Trump about whether he met with and pressured FBI and Justice Department officials to fire him. But the Justice Department says that the former FBI deputy director has already said that he made the decision to fire Strzok on his own, and that he did not recall Wray ever telling him about any meeting with Trump in which the president pressured him on Strzok.

