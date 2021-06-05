Justice Dept. says it'll no longer seize reporters' records

In a separate statement, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said that “in a change to its longstanding practice,” the department "will not seek compulsory legal process in leak investigations to obtain source information from members of the news media doing their jobs."

He added: “The department strongly values a free press, protecting First Amendment values, and is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the independence of journalists."

The statement did not say whether the Justice Department would still conduct aggressive leak investigations without obtaining reporters' records. It also did not define who exactly would be counted as a member of the media for the purposes of the policy and how broadly the protection would apply.

Even so, it marked a startling turnabout concerning a practice that has persisted across multiple presidential administrations.

