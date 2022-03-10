Justice Dept. names prosecutor to go after pandemic fraud

Biden said in his address last week that the Trump administration “undermined the watchdogs whose job was to keep pandemic relief funds from being wasted.” He announced the chief prosecutor position, saying he has welcomed the watchdogs back.

Garland talked to his team about his priorities on Thursday, his one-year anniversary. Reinvigorating white-collar crime enforcement was among them.

The COVID-19 relief programs were set up to help small businesses and the millions of people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. About $5 trillion in spending was approved.

The Secret Service said in December that potential fraudulent activity was nearing $100 billion. Most of it came from unemployment fraud.

That figure was based on reports from the Labor Department and the Small Business Administration, and was not a new Secret Service report. It did not include COVID-19 fraud cases prosecuted by the Justice Department. The White House downplayed the figure because the reports looked at issues in 2020 and dealt with improper payments, category that includes not only fraud but overpayments and other errors.

A Secret Service spokesperson said Thursday that the agency did not have an updated number.

At the Justice Department, Chambers said he'll prioritize prosecuting large criminal organizations that commit some of the most far-ranging fraud, many using identity theft, and target overseas actors who saw the U.S. government's relief packages as an opportunity for personal gain.

Biden wants Congress to provide more resources to prosecute egregious pandemic fraud and increase penalties. He plans to announce a new executive order on preventing identity theft in public benefits programs in the coming weeks.

“With a Chief Pandemic Prosecutor now in place, the Department of Justice will escalate our efforts to crack down on bad actors,” Biden said in a statement following the announcement that Chambers had been appointed.

McDermott reported from Providence, Rhode Island.