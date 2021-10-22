Justice Department to expand redlining investigation efforts

While there are still cases of historical redlining — where banks exclude certain neighborhoods — the Biden administration is focusing a significant part of this effort on modern-day redlining, which can often come from the algorithms and software banks use to decide whether to approve a loan.

The CFPB will be focusing much of its effort on algorithmic redlining, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said Friday.

“Digital redlining may simply engrain old forms of discrimination,” he said.

The Justice Department, CFPB and OCC reached a settlement against Trustmark National Bank on Friday that would end allegations that the bank redlined against certain neighborhoods in Memphis.

Trustmark, a bank primarily found in the South with $13 billion in assets, will be required to open mortgage offices in redlined neighborhoods as well as contribute $3.85 million toward a fund to create loan subsidies for borrowers in these discriminated neighborhoods. The bank will also pay a $5 million fine to the CFPB and a $4 million fine to the OCC.

Caption Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke adds her remarks to an announcement by Attorney General Merrick Garland on plans to combat mortgage lending discrimination, at the Justice Department in Washington, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Credit: J. Scott Applewhite Credit: J. Scott Applewhite

