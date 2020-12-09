Justice Department sues Alabama over prison conditions

“This is disappointing news, as the state has actively been negotiating in good faith with the Department of Justice following the release of its findings letters," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.

"Out of respect for the legal process, we unfortunately cannot provide additional comment at this time. We will, however, push forward with our plan to reimagine and rebuild Alabama’s correctional system from the ground up through the construction of three new regional men’s prisons. The comprehensive efforts underway will go a long way in addressing the long-standing challenges faced by the Alabama Department of Corrections.”

Ivey is proposing to lease three privately built mega-prisons that will each house thousands of inmates.

The Justice Department's 2019 report described a culture of violence across the state prisons for men. The report described frequent inmate rapes, beatings and fatal stabbings at the hands of fellow prisoners and decried a management system that undercounts homicides and fails to protect prisoners even when warned.

The July report on excessive force noted that at least two inmates died at the end of 2019 after use of force by officers. It listed a litany of incidents including a prison guard beating a handcuffed prisoner in a medical unit while shouting, "I am the reaper of death, now say my name!" as the prisoner begged the officer to kill him.

Sandy Ray last year showed lawmakers a photo of her son, Steven Davis, who died in October 2019 after an altercation with corrections officers at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility.

“This is my son,” Sandy Ray said as she held his photo. “He is beaten beyond recognition. I had to have a closed casket because of what they had done to him. No one, not even a dog, deserves this.”

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama Louis V. Franklin Sr. said “the results of the investigation into safety and excessive force issues within Alabama’s prisons are distressing and continue to require real and immediate attention.”

The filing of the lawsuit was welcomed by advocacy groups, which said the state has repeatedly failed to take action.

"It has been past time for reform, and it is shameful that our state leaders are once again being forced through litigation to do the right thing for the people of Alabama," JaTaune Bosby, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said in a statement.