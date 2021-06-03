Justice Department stepping up enforcement of hate crimes

Three other men, Michael Atkinson, Daryl Henry and Pablo Ceniceros-Deleon, have already pleaded guilty to federal charges in the case and are scheduled to be sentenced in June.

And a Louisiana man was indicted in March in connection with what authorities said was a plot to kidnap men using Grindr and then dismember and eat them. The 19-year-old from Lafayette specifically targeted the men because of their gender and sexual orientation and wanted to keep the victims’ bodies as trophies and mementos, the Justice Department said.

In Montana, a man was charged with federal hate crimes and gun charges after prosecutors said he drove around with an AK-47 rifle targeting gay men and lesbian women. The 44-year-old man fired into one home at least seven times, prosecutors said, and then continued driving around the town of Basin, Montana. Prosecutors said he proclaimed an intent to “get rid of the sickness” of gay and lesbian people.

There were 51 hate crime murders in 2019, which includes 22 people who were killed in a shooting that targeted Mexicans at a Walmart in the border city of El Paso, Texas, the FBI report found. The suspect in that August 2019 shooting, which left two dozen other people injured, was charged with both state and federal crimes in what authorities said was an attempt to scare Hispanics into leaving the United States.

There were 7,314 hate crimes reported, up from 7,120 the year before — and approaching the 7,783 from 2008. The FBI’s annual report defines hate crimes as those motivated by bias based on a person’s race, religion or sexual orientation, among other categories.

Some of the 2019 increases may be the result of better reporting by police departments, but law enforcement officials and advocacy groups don’t doubt that hate crimes are on the rise.