Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police

Those who confirmed the “pattern-or-practice” investigation spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the inquiry before it was announced. A state police spokesman had no immediate comment but said the agency plans to issue a statement later Thursday.

Black leaders have for months been urging the Justice Department to launch a broader investigation into potential racial profiling by the overwhelmingly white state police, similar to other probes opened over the past year in Minneapolis, Louisville and Phoenix.

By its own tally, 67% of state police uses of force in recent years were against Black people, who make up 33% of the state’s population.

The action comes as Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards prepares to testify before a bipartisan panel of state lawmakers investigating Greene's death. Edwards and his lawyers privately watched the video showing Greene taking his final breaths during his fatal arrest — footage that didn't reach prosecutors until nearly two years after Greene's May 10, 2019, death.

Federal prosecutors also are still investigating whether police brass obstructed justice to protect troopers in the Greene case — and whether they sought to conceal evidence of troopers beating other Black motorists.

___

Bleiberg reported from Uvalde, Texas.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - This undated photo provided by his family in September 2020 shows Ronald Greene. Authorities initially said Greene died in May 2019 after crashing his vehicle into a tree following a high-speed chase in rural northern Louisiana that began over an unspecified traffic violation. But long-withheld video shows Louisiana State troopers stunning, punching and dragging the Black motorist — growing evidence obtained by an Associated Press investigation has revealed a pattern of violence kept shrouded in secrecy. (Family photo via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption FILE - EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - In this photo provided by Alana Wilson, Mona Hardin looks over the body of her son, Ronald Greene in Rayville, La., on May 13, 2019. "I've been wandering around in a cloud of confusion just wondering: What does it take for the state of Louisiana to recognize the murder of a man? What does it take to get answers?" Hardin told Louisiana state lawmakers in a December 2021 hearing. (Alana Wilson via AP, File) Credit: Alana Wilson