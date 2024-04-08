Justice Department blasts GOP effort to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt over Biden audio

Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte, the Justice Department’s head of congressional affairs, said in the letter to Reps. James Comer and Jim Jordan that despite GOP claims to the contrary, the department has complied with each of the four elements of subpoena that House Republicans sent in February.

"The Committees’ reaction is difficult to explain in terms of any lack of information or frustration of any informational or investigative imperative, given the Department’s actual conduct," Uriarte wrote. “We are therefore concerned that the Committees are disappointed not because you didn’t receive information, but because you did.”

He added, “We urge the Committees to avoid conflict rather than seek it.”

The pushback from department and the seeming unwillingness to provide the audio could trigger a legal battle between the White House and the GOP chairmen leading the contempt effort on Capitol Hill, potentially setting up a scenario where Biden would have to exert executive privilege to halt the release of the audio recording to Congress.

The maneuvering could also delay the release of any audio until after the November election.

The letter is just the latest flashpoint between Republicans investigating Biden and the Justice Department tasked with overseeing a myriad of politically fraught federal probes, including one into the president's son, Hunter Biden.

Hur spent a year investigating the improper retention of classified documents by Biden, from his time as a senator and as vice president. The result was a 345-page report that questioned Biden's age and mental competence but recommended no criminal charges for the 81-year-old president, finding insufficient evidence to make a case stand up in court.

Last month, Hur stood by the assessment made in his report in testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, where he was grilled for more than four hours by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

“What I wrote is what I believe the evidence shows, and what I expect jurors would perceive and believe,” Hur told lawmakers. “I did not sanitize my explanation. Nor did I disparage the president unfairly.”