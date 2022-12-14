Jury starts deliberation in Texas officer’s murder trial

The jury took up the case after six days of testimony and argument in Aaron Dean's long-delayed trial for killing 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson while the white Fort Worth officer was responding to a call about an open front door.

The judge told the Tarrant County jurors on Wednesday that they can also consider a charge of manslaughter. Dean shot Jefferson after a neighbor called a nonemergency police line to report that the front door to Jefferson’s home was open. She had been playing video games that night with her nephew and it emerged at trial that they left the doors open to vent smoke from hamburgers the boy burnt.