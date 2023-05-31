Jury selection to begin in trial of former deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter

He says he thought the shots were coming from outside the building, perhaps from a sniper. His attorney also argues that under Florida law, Peterson had no legal obligation to enter the building and confront Cruz.

Peterson is also charged with three counts of misdemeanor culpable negligence for the adults shot on the third floor, including a teacher and an adult student who died. He also faces a perjury charge for allegedly lying to investigators. He could get nearly a century in prison if convicted on the child neglect counts and lose his $104,000 annual pension.

Prosecutors did not charge Peterson in connection with the 11 killed and 13 wounded on the first floor before he arrived at the building. No one was shot on the second floor.

Peterson retired shortly after the shooting and was then fired retroactively.

Cruz pleaded guilty in 2021 to the killings. In a penalty trial last year, his jury couldn't unanimously agree on whether he deserved the death penalty. The 24-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student was then sentenced to life in prison.

